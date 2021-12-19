Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.70

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.70 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 76.62 ($1.01). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.03), with a volume of 854,130 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £164.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

