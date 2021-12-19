Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Peter Bazalgette Buys 20,000 Shares

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 20,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,395.14).
Shares of LON EDGH opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.28 million and a P/E ratio of -26.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.99. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 86 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.65).
Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile
