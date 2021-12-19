Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Peter Bazalgette Buys 20,000 Shares

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 20,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,395.14).

Shares of LON EDGH opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.28 million and a P/E ratio of -26.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.99. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 86 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.65).

Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

