EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

