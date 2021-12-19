EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Achieves $117,272.22

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $117,272.22 and approximately $13,252.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007157 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.