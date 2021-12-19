eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in eBay by 28.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 131,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 34,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

