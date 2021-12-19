Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 776,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 489,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 218,750 shares during the period.

NYSE EVT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,030. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1626 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

