Dynamic Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $231.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,138.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.51 or 0.08310620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00331582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.87 or 0.00928901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074863 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00388171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00263349 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

