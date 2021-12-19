Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $310.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $251.96 and a 12 month high of $321.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.