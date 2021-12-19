Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 329 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $571.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $287.17 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $710.93 and its 200 day moving average is $652.24.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.14.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

