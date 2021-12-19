Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

