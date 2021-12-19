Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

