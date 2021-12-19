Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 129 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $241.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

