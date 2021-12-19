Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 915 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.88, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

