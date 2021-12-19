dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in November

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of DYFSF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. dynaCERT has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.68.

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

