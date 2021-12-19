Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.16 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 billion to $25.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. 7,150,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,813,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,606,000 after purchasing an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.