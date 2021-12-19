Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

