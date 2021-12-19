Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $866.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.