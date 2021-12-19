Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DSS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 646,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,483. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

