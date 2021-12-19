Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

