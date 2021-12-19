DigixDAO (DGD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,095.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $733.87 or 0.01566461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $58.96 million and approximately $16,095.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,341 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

