DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.38 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $59.38 million and $34,573.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $739.91 or 0.01577343 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00384955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,247 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

