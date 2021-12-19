Digiwage 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $73,218.08 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

