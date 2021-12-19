Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,084. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

