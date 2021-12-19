DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $121,527.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.91 or 0.08327381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.44 or 0.99869941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

