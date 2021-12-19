DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,554 shares of company stock worth $15,963,887 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $555.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

