Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

