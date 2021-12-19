Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Shares of Denka stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Denka has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

