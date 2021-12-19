Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 36.9% in November

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 12,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,699. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

