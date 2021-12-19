DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $786,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 223.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $76.17 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

