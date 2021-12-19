DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $525,000 Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Futu were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,549,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,990,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUTU opened at $39.08 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

