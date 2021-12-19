DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

