DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 8,200 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.51. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

