DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 42,000 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.