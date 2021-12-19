DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 141 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,024 shares of company stock worth $7,495,623 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

