Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 28.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

