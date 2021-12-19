Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 20th

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 20th.

DPSI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.08. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

