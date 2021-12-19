DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.
Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 3.43. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.