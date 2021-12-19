DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 3.43. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

