DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of DCC (LON:DCC) to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 5,550 ($73.34) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 6,900 ($91.19).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,783 ($102.85) to GBX 7,640 ($100.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($95.81) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($93.12).

Get DCC alerts:

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,078 ($80.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,178 ($68.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,684 ($88.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,954.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,042.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($81.25) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($121,871.28).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.