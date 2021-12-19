Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $17.53

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $16.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 3,182 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.
In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
