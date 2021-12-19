Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $17.53

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $16.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 3,182 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.