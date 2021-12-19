Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Shares Down 2.2%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 7,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

