David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.74 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

