David B. Berger Sells 12,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TNDM stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $147.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 496.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

