David B. Berger Sells 12,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TNDM stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $147.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 496.31 and a beta of 0.37.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
