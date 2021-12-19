Datarius Credit (DTRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $492.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $26,294.97 and $492.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

