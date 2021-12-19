Daniel Harris Meyer Buys 6,800 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OLO opened at $21.82 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
