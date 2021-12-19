Daniel Harris Meyer Buys 6,800 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO opened at $21.82 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.