DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $85.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlueLinx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

