Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CYCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

