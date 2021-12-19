Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $3,722,153.16 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

