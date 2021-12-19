Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.61. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $209.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

