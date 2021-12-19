CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.