Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,635 shares of company stock worth $52,351,522 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Cryoport has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.